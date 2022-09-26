NTA CUET PG Result 2022 DECLARED at cuet.nta.nic.in: How and where to check, other details here

CUET PG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result has been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET PG Result was supposed to be out at 4 pm which has been delayed.

NTA CUET PG Answer Key was released on September 16. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till September 18.

CUET PG Result 2022: How to download

Visit CUET official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in

On the Home Page, click on the designated CUET PG 2022 result link

On the next window enter credentials including NTA CUET application number and date of birth

Click and access the CUET PG 2022 result.

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) answer key on September 16, 2022. CUET PG 2022 exam was conducted on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 and 12. The last date to raise an objection against the answer key was September 18.

