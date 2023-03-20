Search icon
CUET-PG Registration begins on cuet.nta.nic.in, know registration process

Students seeking admission to any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other collaborating organisations across the nation will have a single window chance through the CUET-PG.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 09:44 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Exam (CUET-PG) 2023 from March 20, 2023. Applicants may submit their applications via CUET's official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The UGC chairman posts a detailed itinerary to his official Twitter account.

“NTA will conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for admission into Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges,” says UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. 

Students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other collaborating organisations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country will have a single window chance through CUET-PG.

Information about the eligibility, scheme of the exam, exam centres, exam timings, exam fee, the procedure for applying etc. will be posted on the NTA website by tonight -cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2023: Registration Process

  1. Visit the CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click the registration link on the homepage.
  3. Complete the required fields on the application form.
  4. Upload the necessary paperwork online
  5. Download the application form, then print it out for your records.
