CUET PG Admit Card 2023 RELEASED at cuet.nta.nic.in, exam on for June 17 exam, direct link here

NTA CUET PG 2023 Admit Card can be downloaded on the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

File photo

CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Download Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) examination admit card. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 17 examination. NTA CUET PG 2023 Admit Card can be downloaded on the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in.

NTA CUET- PG exam is scheduled to be conducted between June 5 to June 17, 2023, through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. “Admit Cards for the examination scheduled on 17 June 2023 have been hosted on the website cuet.nta.nic .in today for about 65929 candidates. The candidates are advised to download their Examination Admit Card for CUET (PG) – 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin,” NTA in an official notification said.

NTA CUET PG Admit card 2023: Steps to download
Visit the official website of NTA CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the “CUET (PG) 2023 Admit Card” link
Enter the login details such as application number, security pin, and date of birth.
Now, click on the submit option.
Your NTA CUET PG 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

NTA CUET PG Admit card 2023: direct link

