NTA CUET PG 2022 admit card at cuet.nta.nic.in: All important details here

CUET PG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 admit card today at the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG 2022 admit cards have been issued only for exams scheduled for September 1, 2, and 3.

This year, the CUET PG 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted between September 1 and 11.

CUET PG 2022 exam will be a two hours long examination. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, and the afternoon shift is scheduled between 3 pm and 5 pm.

CUET PG is a national-level entrance examination for admission to postgraduate courses at participating universities across the country. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the exam on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Read: NTA CUET PG 2022 exam city intimation slip released at cuet.nta.nic.in, details here