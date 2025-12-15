CUET PG 2026 BIG UPDATE: Registration begins at exams.nta.nic.in, exam to be held in THIS month; Check details here

No RSS background, no caste base, no threat to Amit Shah, Narendra Modi: Why Nitin Nabin is BJP’s ideal working president
EDUCATION
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened registrations for CUET PG 2026. Interested candidates can apply until January 14, 2026. The entrance exam will be held in March 2026 in computer-based mode. Check eligibility, key dates, and application steps on the official NTA website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially launched the online application process for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026. Candidates who are looking to take part in this prestigious examination can now register through the official NTA website.
The CUET PG 2026 entrance exam will be held in March 2026 in a computer-based format at designated exam centres across the country. The official exam schedule, including subject-specific dates, will be released soon. Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates.
Here are the key dates to remember for CUET PG 2026:
Candidates are advised to carefully go through the eligibility criteria before applying. To begin the registration process, visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.
Exam Centres: CUET PG 2026 will be conducted in designated exam centres. The exact list of centres will be provided closer to the exam date.
Admit Card: The admit card for the exam will be issued later, so candidates should keep an eye on the official website for updates.
Candidates must stay updated with any further announcements and check the official website regularly for detailed schedules, including exam city slips, admit card releases and any changes to the application process.