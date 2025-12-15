CUET PG 2026 BIG UPDATE: Registration begins at exams.nta.nic.in, exam to be held in THIS month; Check details here

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened registrations for CUET PG 2026. Interested candidates can apply until January 14, 2026. The entrance exam will be held in March 2026 in computer-based mode. Check eligibility, key dates, and application steps on the official NTA website.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 01:41 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially launched the online application process for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026. Candidates who are looking to take part in this prestigious examination can now register through the official NTA website.

Key Dates for CUET PG 2026

The CUET PG 2026 entrance exam will be held in March 2026 in a computer-based format at designated exam centres across the country. The official exam schedule, including subject-specific dates, will be released soon. Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates.

Here are the key dates to remember for CUET PG 2026:

  1. Application Commencement: December 14, 2025
  2. Last Date to Apply: January 14, 2026
  3. Application Correction Window: January 18-20, 2026
  4. Admit Card Release: To be announced
  5. Exam Dates: March 2026

Candidates are advised to carefully go through the eligibility criteria before applying. To begin the registration process, visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

Steps to Register for CUET PG 2026

  1. Visit the NTA Website: Go to exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.
  2. Click on the CUET PG Section: Locate and click the CUET PG registration link.
  3. Register: Click on the 'New Registration' button.
  4. Enter Details: Fill in all necessary personal and educational details.
  5. Fill the Application Form: Complete the required fields in the application form.
  6. Upload Documents: Upload scanned copies of all necessary documents, including your photograph, signature, and other supporting documents.
  7. Pay Application Fee: Submit the required application fee through the available payment options.
  8. Submit and Save: After reviewing all details, submit the application and save a copy for future reference.

Important Notes

Exam Centres: CUET PG 2026 will be conducted in designated exam centres. The exact list of centres will be provided closer to the exam date.

Admit Card: The admit card for the exam will be issued later, so candidates should keep an eye on the official website for updates.

Candidates must stay updated with any further announcements and check the official website regularly for detailed schedules, including exam city slips, admit card releases and any changes to the application process.

