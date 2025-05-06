The CUET PG 2025 final answer key has been released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the candidates who can now check and download the final answer key of the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses.

The CUET PG 2025 final answer key has been released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the candidates who can now check and download the final answer key of the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses. These can be downloaded from the NTA official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Steps to download CUET PG 2025 final answer key:

Step 1: Open the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Step 2: Tap on the highlighted link that of “CUET PG – 2025: Final Answer Key"

Step 3: The PDF of the final answer key will pop up on the screen which can be downloaded

Step 4: Check the answer key with the list of marks given

As the NTA has released the final answer key, it will now declare the CUET PG Result 2025 soon. The results will be prepared based on final answer key only.

Marking Scheme

The NTA has kept the marking scheme of the CUET PG 2025 with four marks given for each correct or the most appropriate answer. Whereas one mark will be deducted for each wrong or incorrect answer. No marks will be given, that is 0 marks will be given for any answer which is not attempted or unanswered. Also, according to the NTA’s marking scheme, if a question has more than one correct answer, candidates who have marked any of the correct options will get four marks.

However, in case of a question who have all options as correct one, full four marks will be awarded to all those students who have attempted that question. If any question is found to be incorrect or dropped, then also all candidates who have attempted that question will be given full four marks, even if they have not attempted the question.