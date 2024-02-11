Twitter
Meet Isha Ambani’s right hand, who helps run her Rs 8.3 lakh crore company, he is Mukesh Ambani’s....

CUET PG 2024: Correction process begins for postgraduate entrance exam at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

'I can deliver for...': Akash Deep's assertive words after maiden India call-up for Test series against England

UP MLAs leave on buses to visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir, chant 'Jai Shree Ram'; watch

World's most expensive car is worth Rs 214 crore, owned by only 3 persons, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Education

CUET PG 2024: Correction process begins for postgraduate entrance exam at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET PG 2024: To make changes, interested candidates can apply at the official CUET PG website — pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) to open application form correction window of Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG 2024). Applicants can access their dashboards at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in to make modifications to the forms they have submitted.

The last date to make changes to the CUET-PG application forms is February 13, 2024. Candidates can make the final changes by 11:50 pm on the last date.

"No correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI," read an official notification by NTA.

NTA to CUET PG 2024 from March 11 to March 28, 2024 at various exam centres located across India and abroad. The exam will be held in CBT mode.  The entrance examination will take place in three shifts daily, each lasting 1.45 hours. 

The preliminary answer key for CUET PG will be released on April 4. Details regarding the examination cities for CUET PG will be available on the website on March 4 and admit cards will be accessible starting March 7, 2024.

CUET PG 2024: Steps to make changes in the application

  • Step 1: Visit the official website — pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the correction window button
  • Step 3: Enter your credentials and click on the sign-in option.
  • Step 4: Make the desired changes.
  • Step 5: Save and download the modified application for future reference
