CUET PG 2023 to begin on June 5, check full exam schedule here

NTA has also extended the registration dates for CUET PG till May 5, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 07:31 AM IST

File photo

University Grants Commission’s Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has announced the exam dates of CUET PG 2023. The Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses will be held on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023.

The dates were released by the Chairman on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Common University Entrance Test [CUET- (PG)-2023] will be conducted on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 June 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) http://nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.”

NTA has also extended the registration dates for CUET PG till May 5, 2023. The correction window will open in May 6 and will close on May 8, 2023. The dates for downloading the City Intimation Slip, admit card, and declaration of Result will be released soon on the official website. 

CUET PG 2023: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Registration for CUET(PG)-2023' link on the homepage 

Step 3: Register and fill in the form 

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the fee

Step 5: Submit and download the form

Step 6: Take a printout for future use. 

CUET PG 2023 Exam will be conducted for two hours. The exam will be in two shifts - 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm. NTA is yet to announce the exam date, city slip and admit card dates.

