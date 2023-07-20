Headlines

Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas ‘not one, but two films’? Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan makes big revelation

Maharashtra landslide: Four dead, many feared trapped inside debris in Raigad village

UPSC Recruitment Test 2023: Exam dates released for various posts at upsc.gov.in

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth blessed with a baby boy

CUET PG 2023 result Update: NTA to announce CUET PG result soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

Meet the man with Rs 10.55 crore salary, who heads Rs 12,70,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM

'Gayi bhains paani mein': Kamaal R Khan brutally trolls Prabhas' look from Project K, calls him 'monkey'

10 times Harry Styles inspired us with motivational quotes

10 best superfoods for healthy heart

Top 10 cricketers to play 500 international matches

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar mixes soap in Elvish Yadav’s water, ‘shame on Jiya’ trends on Twitter

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

Genelia Deshmukh reacts to lack of family-friendly content on OTT: 'I can't involve my children with me' | Exclusive

CUET PG 2023 result Update: NTA to announce CUET PG result soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2023 result Update: Once released, NTA CUET PG result will be available at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 06:51 AM IST

CUET PG 2023 result Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) examination result anytime soon. The CUET PG exams were conducted from June 5 to June 30, 2023. Once released, NTA CUET PG result will be available at cuet.nta.nic.in for those who have appeared Common University Entrance Test.

NTA released the CUET final answer key on July 13 and the last date to raise objection was till July 15, 2023. Around 876,908 candidates from 295 cities in India and 24 cities outside the country, participated in the exam. The CUET PG exam aims to facilitate admissions to Postgraduate Programs in central and other participating universities, institutions, organisations, and autonomous colleges. Candidates who appeared for the CUET PG 2023 exam can now access the final answer key on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG Final result 2023: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the CUET PG result download link.
  • CUET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the NTA CUET PG result pdf and take a printout 

