CUET PG 2023 result Update: NTA to announce CUET PG result soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2023 result Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) examination result anytime soon. The CUET PG exams were conducted from June 5 to June 30, 2023. Once released, NTA CUET PG result will be available at cuet.nta.nic.in for those who have appeared Common University Entrance Test.

NTA released the CUET final answer key on July 13 and the last date to raise objection was till July 15, 2023. Around 876,908 candidates from 295 cities in India and 24 cities outside the country, participated in the exam. The CUET PG exam aims to facilitate admissions to Postgraduate Programs in central and other participating universities, institutions, organisations, and autonomous colleges. Candidates who appeared for the CUET PG 2023 exam can now access the final answer key on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG Final result 2023: Steps to download