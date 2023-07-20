CUET PG 2023 Result: NTA declares CUET PG results at cuet.nta.nic.in, know direct link, steps to check

UGC Chairman M Jagadish Kumar tweeted, "CUET-PG results are now available at cuet.nta.nic.in. The results of the candidates have also been shared with the universities where they had applied. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the Universities and Institutions for more details."

CUET PG 2023 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) examination result today, July 20, 2023. The CUET PG exams were conducted from June 5 to June 30, 2023. Candidates will be able to check the NTA CUET PG result at cuet.nta.nic.in.

NTA released the CUET final answer key on July 13 and the last date to object was till July 15, 2023. Around 876,908 candidates from 295 cities in India and 24 cities outside the country, participated in the exam. The CUET PG exam aims to facilitate admissions to Postgraduate Programs in central and other participating universities, institutions, organisations, and autonomous colleges.

CUET PG 2023 Result Direct Link To Check Scores

CUET PG 2023 Result: Steps to download

Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the CUET PG result download link.

CUET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the NTA CUET PG result pdf and take a printout.

