CUET PG 2023 Registration Window to close tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in, check list of documents required

CUET PG 2023: As per the schedule, the registration window will be open till 5 pm only. Candidates will be able to submit their online fee up to 11.50 pm. The correction window for registered candidates will be open from April 20, 2023, to April 23, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 06:57 AM IST

The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to close the registration window for the CUET PG 2023 tomorrow - April 19, 2023. There are only two days - today and tomorrow- left for the candidates to register for the common university entrance test. Candidates who want to apply for the CUET PG 2023 Exam can do so by visiting the official website - www.cuet.nta.nic.in. 

As per the schedule, the registration window will be open till 5 pm only. Candidates will be able to submit their online fee up to 11.50 pm. The correction window for registered candidates will be open from April 20, 2023, to April 23, 2023.

CUET PG 2023 – Registration Link

Candidates from the General, OBC/NCL/Gen-EWS, SC/ST/third Gender, and PwD categories will have to pay Rs 1000, Rs 800, Rs 750, and Rs 700, respectively as admission fees. 

CUET PG 2023: List of documents required to register 

Photograph
Signature
Class 10-mark sheet
Class 12-mark sheet
Caste Certificate (if applicable)
PwD Certificate (if applicable)
Banking details
Email ID
Identity Card (Aadhar card, PAN Card, etc)

CUET PG 2023: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Registration for CUET(PG)-2023' link on the homepage 

Step 3: Register and fill in the form 

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the fee

Step 5: Submit and download the form

Step 6: Take a printout for future use. 

CUET PG 2023 Exam will be conducted for two hours. The exam will be in two shifts - 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm. NTA is yet to announce the exam date, city slip and admit card dates.

