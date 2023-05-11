Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CUET PG 2023: Last date today to apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

The Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses will be held on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

CUET PG 2023: Last date today to apply at cuet.nta.nic.in
File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) to end the CUET PG 2023 registrations today (May 11, 2023). Candidates can apply for Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG 2023) on the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

University Grants Commission’s Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has announced the exam dates of CUET PG 2023. The Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses will be held on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023.

The dates were released by the Chairman on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Common University Entrance Test [CUET- (PG)-2023] will be conducted on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 June 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) http://nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.”

The dates for downloading the City Intimation Slip, admit card, and declaration of Result will be released soon on the official website. 

CUET PG 2023: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cuet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the 'Registration for CUET(PG)-2023' link
Step 3: Register and fill in the form 
Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the fee
Step 5: Submit and download the form
Step 6: Take a printout for future use. 

CUET PG 2023 Exam will be conducted for two hours. The exam will be in two shifts - 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm. NTA is yet to announce the exam date, city slip and admit card dates.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
In pics: SS Rajamouli launches Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's NTR 30, claps first shot
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: A look at most expensive things owned by the singer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Explained: How 65 cyber thugs caught in Nuh, cheated 28,000 people of staggering Rs 100 crore
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.