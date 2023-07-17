CUET PG 2023 final answer key to be released soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, know how to check

Students who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test can access the NTA CUET PG Answer Key at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) examination final answer key anytime soon. The CUET PG final answer keys 2023 for all of the entrance test shifts conducted from June 5 to June 30, 2023. The NTA CUET PG Answer Key will be available at cuet.nta.nic.in for those who have appeared Common University Entrance Test.

NTA released the CUET tentative answer key and the applicants' recorded responses earlier on Thursday, July 13. Up until July 16 (until 11:50 p.m.), candidates can pay the processing charge using a debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. No challenge will be considered if the processing fee has not been received.

Earlier UGC Chairman took to Twitter and wrote, “CUET-PG: Key challenge period came to an end yesterday night. NTA subject experts will now review the key challenges which will take a few days. After this, NTA will finalize the keys. As this process progresses, we shall update you on the possible result announcement date.”

CUET PG Final Answer Key 2023: Steps to download