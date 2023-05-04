Search icon
CUET PG 2023: Application process to end tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in, exam from June 5

CUET PG 2023: The correction window will open in May 6 and will close on May 8, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 07:09 AM IST

National Testing Agency, NTA to conclude the registration process for CUET PG 2023 on May 5, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG 2023) through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

University Grants Commission’s Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has announced the exam dates of CUET PG 2023. The Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses will be held on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023.

The dates were released by the Chairman on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Common University Entrance Test [CUET- (PG)-2023] will be conducted on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 June 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) http://nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.”

The correction window will open in May 6 and will close on May 8, 2023. The dates for downloading the City Intimation Slip, admit card, and declaration of Result will be released soon on the official website. 

CUET PG 2023: Steps to apply 

  • Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cuet.nta.nic.in
  • Step 2: Click on the 'Registration for CUET(PG)-2023' link on the homepage 
  • Step 3: Register and fill in the form 
  • Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the fee
  • Step 5: Submit and download the form
  • Step 6: Take a printout for future use. 

CUET PG 2023 Exam will be conducted for two hours. The exam will be in two shifts - 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm. NTA is yet to announce the exam date, city slip and admit card dates. 

