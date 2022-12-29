Search icon
CUET PG 2023: Application process to begin in March, exam from June 1 to 10

CUET exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

File photo

The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from June 1 to June 10, 2023. The application process will begin in mid-March, according to UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

The UGC Chairman in a social media post said: “National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023. The application process is to start in mid-March 2023. Great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score.”

The test will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu languages. CUET-UG Result will be announced in the third week of June 2023 and for CUET-PG in the first week of July 2023. CUET PG 2022 exam was conducted on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 and 12 in English and Hindi (Bilingual) language except for Language and Sahitya papers.

