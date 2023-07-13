Headlines

Indian Navy to get French Navy's Rafale Marine aircrafts for training

ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's teams for all events

After Shein, Mukesh Ambani-Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail signs Rs 2850 crore deal with this iconic German brand

CUET PG 2023 answer key RELEASED, direct link here

Hansal Mehta gets 'terrible' stomach infection, says 'two deputy CMs' in Mumbai can't provide basic clean drinking water

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How Adhura's horrors are more about bullying and loneliness of 'misfits' than anything supernatural | Opinion

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Indian Navy to get French Navy's Rafale Marine aircrafts for training

AI reimagines Gangs of Wasseypur stars in Barbie world

10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 so far

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

Historic sceptre 'Sengol' to be placed in new Parliament building, know its significance and history

Sanjay Raut stands by his “state govt is illegal” statement

Punjab: Balkar Singh, Gurmeet Singh Khudian take oath as Ministers in Chandigarh

How Adhura's horrors are more about bullying and loneliness of 'misfits' than anything supernatural | Opinion

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Hansal Mehta gets 'terrible' stomach infection, says 'two deputy CMs' in Mumbai can't provide basic clean drinking water

HomeEducation

india

CUET PG 2023 answer key RELEASED, direct link here

CUET PG examinations were held from June 5 to June 17 and again from June 22 to June 30, 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 08:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the answer key for CUET PG 2023 exam. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for post graduate courses can go through the answer key available on the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.  

Candidates can also raise objections till July 15, 2023. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to pay Rs 200 as processing fees for each question.  

CUET PG examinations were held from June 5 to June 17 and again from June 22 to June 30, 2023. A total of 8.33 lakh candidates appeared for the exam in about 245 cities throughout India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. 

CUET PG 2023 answer key: How to download

  • Visit the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the link that reads 'CUET PG Answer Key 2023'
  • Login with the credentials
  • CUET PG 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take print for future reference.

CUET PG 2023 answer key direct link

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Elon Musk's new company to give tough competition to ChatGPT; name of billionaire's new firm is...

Navya Naveli Nanda says she accepted her privilege early in life, decided to use it to do some good | Exclusive

This Indian businessman owns Rs 178 crore jet, Rs 48 crore helicopter, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata,Singhania

Chandrayaan-3: Countdown begins for India’s third Moon mission, all you need to know

Big setback for billionaire Anil Agarwal: Vedanta’s Rs 1.6 lakh crore deal with Foxconn withdrawn; what went wrong

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE