CUET PG 2023 answer key RELEASED, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the answer key for CUET PG 2023 exam. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for post graduate courses can go through the answer key available on the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can also raise objections till July 15, 2023. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to pay Rs 200 as processing fees for each question.

CUET PG examinations were held from June 5 to June 17 and again from June 22 to June 30, 2023. A total of 8.33 lakh candidates appeared for the exam in about 245 cities throughout India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

CUET PG 2023 answer key: How to download

Visit the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads 'CUET PG Answer Key 2023'

Login with the credentials

CUET PG 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

CUET PG 2023 answer key direct link