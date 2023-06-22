Search icon
CUET PG 2023 admit card for left-out candidates expected to release today, check steps to download, other details

As per the new schedule, the CUET PG 2023 exam for left-out candidates will be conducted on the 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th & 30th of June 2023 at various exam centers. The hall tickets for the 23rd and 24th June 2023 exams are expected to release by the evening today.

CUET PG 2023 admit card for left-out candidates expected to release today, check steps to download, other details
File Photo

The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to release the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test - Post Graduate, CUET PG 2023 today. All the candidates that could not be accommodated in the test schedule from June 5 to 17 will now be able to download their re-exam hall tickets from the official website - www.nta.ac.in, www.cuet.nta.nic.in.

As per the new schedule, the CUET PG 2023 exam for left-out candidates will be conducted on the 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th & 30th of June 2023 at various exam centers. The hall tickets for the 23rd and 24th June 2023 exams are expected to release by the evening today. 

The admit cards for June 21 exam have already been released. Candidates can download CUET PG 2023 admit card for June 23 and June 24 exams by following the below-mentioned steps. 

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card for June 23, 24 2023 Exam 

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CUET 2023 admit card link

Step 3: A new login page will now open. Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin, and click on submit

Step 4: The CUET PG 2023 Admit Card will now appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download CUET PG 2023 admit card and save it for future use

Candidates must note to follow the instructions provided in the admit card and the Information Bulletin. If you face any difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card, you may write an e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or may contact 011-40759000 / 011-69227700. 

