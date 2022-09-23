Search icon
CUET PG 2022 Result to be declared soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, know how to check scorecard

CUET PG 2022 Result: Once released, the CUET PG 2022 result will be available on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 07:23 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the result of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 soon. As per reports NTA CUET OG Result will be declared on September 25, 2022. Once released, the CUET PG 2022 result will be available on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

NTA CUET PG Answer Key were released on September 16. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till September 18.

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) answer key on September 16, 2022. CUET PG 2022 exam was conducted on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 and 12. The last date to raise an objection against the answer key was September 18.  

CUET PG 2022 Result: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in
  • Log in with the required details
  • Click on the 'CUET PG 2022 Result' 
  • Fill in the required details
  • Download and take a printout

The final answer key will be used to process the CUET PG 2022 result. Following the declaration of the CUET PG result 2022, no complaints regarding the answer keys will be considered. The CUET PG result will not be reassessed or double-checked.

