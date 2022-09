CUET PG 2022 Result date, time: NTA likely to release CUET PG on THIS date at cuet.nta.nic.in

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the result of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 soon. As per reports NTA CUET OG Result will be declared on September 24, 2022. Once released, the CUET PG 2022 result will be available on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) answer key on September 16, 2022. CUET PG 2022 exam was conducted on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 and 12. The last date to raise an objection against the answer key was September 18.

CUET PG 2022 Result: Steps to apply