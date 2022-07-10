CUET PG 2022: Registration ends TODAY at cuet.nta.nic.in, all you need to know

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to conclude the registrations for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 today July 10. Candidates can fill out the CUET PG application form 2022 from the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in till July 11. The aspirants can make corrections to their CUET 2022 PG applications between July 12 and July 14 (upto 11:50 pm).

NTA will be hosting the CUET PG 2022 exam details on its website - cuet.nta.nic.in. Along with this notification, the CUET PG registrations will also begin.

"Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 14 July 2022," the NTA said.

CUET PG 2022: How to apply