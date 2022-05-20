CUET PG 2022: Know eligibility, mode of examination, how to apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG 2022 notification today - May 19, 2022. NTA will be hosting the CUET PG 2022 exam details on its website - cuet.nta.nic.in. Along with this notification, the CUET PG registrations will also begin.

The CUET (PG) - 2022 will be conducted in CBT mode in 02 shifts for admissions in the next academic session

The application process will end on June 18 and the exam is scheduled to be conducted in the last week of July. The Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) M Jagadeesh Kumar said, "The CUET (PG) 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. The application process will be open from 19 May 2022 to 18 June 2022."

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission to various universities across the country," he added.

Eligibility Criteria: For appearing in the CUET (PG) 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the bachelor degree/equivalent examination or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (PG) 2022 examination.

M Jagadeesh Kumar further said, "The Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions (CUET-PG) will be conducted in the last week of July 2022. Application Form submission will start today on the NTA website. Programmes details with be available on the websites of participating Central Universities and other Universities."

The exam will happen in two shifts - morning and evening. Students can write the entrance test in either English or Hindi.

The last date for exam registration was recently extended to May 22 so those who have not yet applied for the examination can still do by reaching the official website of CUET 2022.

UET PG 2022 Application Form: Steps to Register