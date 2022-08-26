Search icon
CUET PG 2022 Exam City Slip expected to release TODAY at cuet.nta.nic.in, check details

The CUET PG 2022 Exam City Slip will carry all the necessary details such as the exam date and venue.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 08:27 AM IST

The Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG 2022 Exam City Slips are expected to release today - August 26, 2022. The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to activate the CUET PG 2022 Exam City Slips download link on the official website - www.cuet.nta.nic.in. 

The CUET PG 2022 Exam City Slip will carry all the necessary details such as the exam date and venue. An official confirmation by NTA about the release date of CUET PG 2022 Exam City Slips is still awaited. 

After the CUET PG 2022 Exam City Slip is out, the CUET PG Admit Card will also be released which will have additional information about the exam venue, date, and timings. 

CUET PG 2022 Exam City Slip, Admit Card Date 

CUET PG 2022 Exam City Slips - Today, August 26, 2022 (tentative) 

CUET PG 2022 Admit Card - August 28, 2022 (tentative)

CUET PG 2022 Exam Date - September 1 to 11, 2022 

CUET official website - www.cuet.nta.nic.in

According to NTA's last updates, CUET PG 2022 Exam will be conducted from September 1 to 11, 2022. Close to 3.5 lakh students are expected to appear for this exam for admission to various courses across colleges in India. 

In case of any important updates from NTA, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.

