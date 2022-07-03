CUET PG 2022: Application deadline extended, complete revised schedule here

CUET PG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The last date to apply for the Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG 2022 has been extended. An official notification has been released by the National Testing Agency, NTA announcing the extension of the online application form for CUET PG 2022. Candidates who are interested to apply for the exam can still apply and do so by July 10 on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2022 online application forms were earlier closing on July 4, 2022. This date has now been extended till July 10. The registration window and online application form would remain available till 5 pm on the day. Students can pay the fee online till July 11, 2022.

The correction window would now open from July 12 and close at 11:50 pm on July 14, 2022.

CUET PG 2022: Revised Schedule

Last Date to apply online- July 10, 2022

Last date to pay the Fee- July 11, 2022

Correction Window Opens- July 12, 2022

Correction Window Closes- July 14, 2022

CUET PG 2022 will be conducted for admission to postgraduate courses in 42 central universities across the country. Apart from these, other private and public universities have also decided to participate in the CUET PG 2022 admission process.

CUET PG 2022 is expected to be conducted in the month of July itself. The exact date and schedule are likely to be released after the registration window closes.