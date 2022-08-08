CUET PG 2022: NTA releases exam schedule, details here

CUET PG 2022 | Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency, NTA has released The CUET PG 2022 exam dates. The CUET PG exams have been scheduled for September 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

As per the newly released schedule, the CUET PG exam will be conducted on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11 in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.

As many as 3.57 lakh candidates will appear for the CUET PG 2022. The exam will be conducted across 500 cities and 13 cities outside India. The admit card and date of advance city intimation will be announced by the Agency in due course of time.

CUET PG will provide a single window opportunity for students to seek admission to participating Universities across the country. The CUET PG - 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA CUET.

