NTA CUET PG Admit Card 2022 expected TODAY at cuet.nta.nic.in: All important details here

CUET PG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate, CUET PG 2022 Admit Card today (September 8) at the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must that the CUET PG 2022 exam is expected to conclude on September 12.

Although there has been no official notification regarding the same, as per media reports, the CUET PG 2022 admit card is expected to be out today.

To download the CUET PG 2022 admit card, candidates would need their login credentials like application numbers, etc. It is mandatory for candidates to carry a hard copy of the CUET PG 2022 admit card to the exam hall.

Recently, NTA also issued a clarification regarding the CUET PG exams being held on two days. According to the notice issued, some papers will be held over two days since the number of students writing the exam was large. Hence, the new exam dates accommodating this situation were issued.

Students are advised to keep their login details ready to download their CUET PG admit cards for the upcoming exams. They must also keep a check here and on the official website for more updates.

CUET PG 2022 Admit Card is for all the papers being held for admissions to various varsities accepting CUET PG scores.

