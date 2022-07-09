CUET PG 2022: Registrations to end tomorrow, apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 tomorrow, July 10. Candidates can fill out the CUET PG application form 2022 from the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in till July 11. The aspirants can make corrections to their CUET 2022 PG applications between July 12 and July 14 (upto 11:50 pm).
"Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 14 July 2022," the NTA said.
CUET PG 2022: How to apply
