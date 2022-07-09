Search icon
CUET PG 2022: Registrations to end tomorrow, apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022 application window to close tomorrow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 03:27 PM IST

CUET PG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 tomorrow, July 10. Candidates can fill out the CUET PG application form 2022 from the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in till July 11. The aspirants can make corrections to their CUET 2022 PG applications between July 12 and July 14 (upto 11:50 pm).

"Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 14 July 2022," the NTA said.

CUET PG 2022: How to apply 

  • Visit the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the "Registration for CUET (PG)- 2022" link
  • Register yourself and generate an “application number”.
  • Using the system application number, complete the CUET PG 2022 application form
  • Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature
  • Pay the application CUET PG application fee
  • Download, save and print the confirmation page.

