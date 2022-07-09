CUET PG 2022: Registrations to end tomorrow, apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 tomorrow, July 10. Candidates can fill out the CUET PG application form 2022 from the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in till July 11. The aspirants can make corrections to their CUET 2022 PG applications between July 12 and July 14 (upto 11:50 pm).

"Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 14 July 2022," the NTA said.

CUET PG 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Registration for CUET (PG)- 2022" link

Register yourself and generate an “application number”.

Using the system application number, complete the CUET PG 2022 application form

Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature

Pay the application CUET PG application fee

Download, save and print the confirmation page.

