CUET PG 2022 registration date extended: New date, website, how to apply here

CUET PG 2022 registration date has been extended till July 4.

The registration date for Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate, CUET PG 2022 has been extended till July 4 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates haven't been able to fill the application form for CUET PG 2022 through the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022 regarding the submission of the Online Application Form of Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2022, it is hereby informed that the last date for the submission of Online Application Form has been extended from 18 June 2022 to 04 July 2022,” NTA said in a statement.

Candidates should note that the last date for the submission of the CUET PG application fee is July 5. Aspirants can make corrections in their CUET 2022 PG applications between July 6 and July 8.

CUET PG 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, " Registration for CUET (PG)- 2022"

Register by filling in the details including names, dates of birth, addresses

Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”

Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the CUET PG 2022 application form

Upload scanned documents including photographs and signature

Pay the application fee online

Submit the CUET PG application

Download, save and print the confirmation page.

