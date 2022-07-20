CUET PG 2022 Correction Window opens today at cuet.nta.nic.in, check steps to edit form

File Photo

The National Testing Agency, NTA, opened the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate, CUET PG 2022 Correction Window today - July 20, 2022. Candidates, who wish to, can edit their CUET PG forms online via the official website - www.cuet.nta.nic.in.

Notably, the CUET 2022 Correction Window is all set to close on July 22, 2022. NTA has clarified that the CUET PG Correction Window would close on Friday at 11:50 pm. A fee needs to be paid to make the corrections.

The official notice reads, "Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) up to 11:50 pm on 22 July 2022."

CUET PG 2022 Correction Window: Steps to edit forms

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET - www.cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Registration for CUET PG 2022' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details and your application form will be opened.

Step 4: Go to the edit option and make the necessary changes.

Step 5: Pay the correction fees and save the changes made to the form.

Step 6: After submitting the changes, take a printout of the form for future use.

Before making any kind of corrections to the application forms, candidates are requested to check the CUET PG 2022 edit window instructions that were released by NTA. NTA has still not announced the exam date for CUET PG, once they do, it will be available on the official website of CUET.