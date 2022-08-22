Search icon
CUET PG 2022 correction window opened at cuet.nta.nic.in: Details here

CUET PG 2022 correction window has been opened by NTA at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 07:23 PM IST

CUET PG 2022| Photo: PTI

Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG 2022 correction window has been opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Concerned candidates can make changes to their CUET PG application from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. The correction window would remain open till tomorrow (August 23) – 11:50 pm.

Candidates will have to pay an additional fee for the changes to be accepted and registered. Candidates must note that this is the last opportunity to make changes. 

Around 3.57 lakh candidates have applied for the CUET- PG 2022 examination. The examination is scheduled to begin on September 1. Barring no changes in the schedule, CUET PG 2022 Admit Cards are expected to be released on August 26.


Read: JEE Advanced 2022 admit card to release TOMORROW at jeeadv.ac.in: Exam pattern, how to check here

