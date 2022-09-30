CUET PG 2022 application form correction window closes today at cuet.nta.nic.in

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to close the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET) PG 2022 application correction window today. Candidates can avail the facility of application correction through the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can edit their CUET PG Application forms till today September 30, 2022, up to 11:50 pm. To access the application correction window, candidates will be required to log in to their portal using the application number and date of birth.

As per the official notice, Some candidates have approached NTA requesting to allow them to correct the particulars filled during the online Application Form of CUET (PG) – 2022. In order to support them, it has been decided to provide another opportunity to make corrections in the particulars in their respective Application Form.

The fields for correction are- Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, or Father’s Name. Date of Birth. Gender. Category. PwBD. Choice of Universities.

NTA in the official notice also states, "Please note that final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of change in Category, or PwBD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable."

The candidate may take note of the above and act accordingly. The forms for making these corrections will be available by the evening of 29 September 2022. The candidates should also regularly visit the NTA website nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.