CUET UG 2022 Phase 2: Exam date, other details here

CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exam | Photo: PTI

Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exam will be held from August 4 to 20. The CUET UG 2022 second phase will organise for students who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology subjects. The CUET UG 2022 exam paper will consist of 14 objective-type questions.

The entrance exam is offered in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The CUET exam paper will be divided into three sections. The examination will be held in two slots and the candidates may take a maximum of nine test subjects.

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2: Languages

Section IA - 13 Languages (As a medium and “Language”)

Section IB - 20 Languages

Section 2 - 27 Domain Specific Subjects

Section 3 - General Test

CUET UG 2022: Preparation Tips

CUET UG 2022 is being held for the first time this year. Students should be aware of the syllabus notified by the National Testing Agency (NTA). They can turn up their preparations and short notes around it.

Last-minute time management is very important for the students about to take the exam. Prepare strategies to attempt all the sections within the stipulated time.

Aspirants should pay more attention to the revision of all the sections. Avoid preparation of any new topic now. Spend maximum time revising what you have read so far.

Practice through mock tests or sample papers. Students should try to solve as many mock tests as possible along with revision.

The method of solving the question papers also matters a lot. With the help of mock tests, a candidate gets familiar with the paper pattern and prepares accordingly. Students appearing in the entrance exam should have confidence in themselves.

Read: NEP 2022 drafted with motto to provide holistic education, says Amit Shah