CUET Exam 2023: Check dress code, exam day guidelines, direct link to download admit card

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam for admission to undergraduate, and postgraduate programs in Central Universities to be conducted today, June 12. Exams will be held in three shifts on multiple days depending on the number of candidates and their subject choices. The NTA has already released the CUET UG Admit Card 2023 and advisory for candidates on its official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET Exam 2023: Exam guidelines, dress code, other details