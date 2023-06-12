Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CUET Exam 2023: Check dress code, exam day guidelines, direct link to download admit card

The NTA has already released the CUET UG Admit Card 2023 and advisory for candidates on its official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 07:21 AM IST

CUET Exam 2023: Check dress code, exam day guidelines, direct link to download admit card
CUET Exam 2023: Check dress code, exam day guidelines, direct link to download admit card

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam for admission to undergraduate, and postgraduate programs in Central Universities to be conducted today, June 12. Exams will be held in three shifts on multiple days depending on the number of candidates and their subject choices. The NTA has already released the CUET UG Admit Card 2023 and advisory for candidates on its official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

 

CUET Exam 2023: Exam guidelines, dress code, other details 

 

  • Arrive at the exam center early to check the seat assigned based on roll number.
  • Carry your admit card and a valid ID, to the exam center.
  • Reach the exam centre as per the time mentioned on your CUET UG admit card.
  • Don't carry prohibited items to the exam centre.
  • For calculation or writing work, a rough sheet will be provided to the candidates. 
  • Candidates will not be allowed in the examination hall wearing their own face masks. One will be provided to them at the exam centre. 
  • Candidates will be allowed to leave the examination hall only after the duration of the exam is completed.

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'
In Pics: From Trisha to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sizzling bikini looks of top South actresses
Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: 24-year-old model dies after lighting truss falls on her during fashion show, probe underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.