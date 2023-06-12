Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 07:21 AM IST
CUET Exam 2023: Check dress code, exam day guidelines, direct link to download admit card
Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam for admission to undergraduate, and postgraduate programs in Central Universities to be conducted today, June 12. Exams will be held in three shifts on multiple days depending on the number of candidates and their subject choices. The NTA has already released the CUET UG Admit Card 2023 and advisory for candidates on its official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.
CUET Exam 2023: Exam guidelines, dress code, other details
- Arrive at the exam center early to check the seat assigned based on roll number.
- Carry your admit card and a valid ID, to the exam center.
- Reach the exam centre as per the time mentioned on your CUET UG admit card.
- Don't carry prohibited items to the exam centre.
- For calculation or writing work, a rough sheet will be provided to the candidates.
- Candidates will not be allowed in the examination hall wearing their own face masks. One will be provided to them at the exam centre.
- Candidates will be allowed to leave the examination hall only after the duration of the exam is completed.