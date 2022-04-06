CUET exam 2022: Application process to begin soon - Know how to apply, documents required

CUET (UG) 2022: The application process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) for Under Graduate Programmes in Central Universities is set to begin today (April 6). Once the application process starts, students can go to the website cuet.samarth.ac.in and fill in their applications.

The CUET application process will begin soon and go on till May 6, as per the NTA official notice. The NTA has told aspirants to refer to the information bulletin for admission to undergraduate programmes of their desired Central Universities.

The details regarding undergraduate programmes that are being offered by the Central universities shall be available on their respective web portals.

“The aspirants who desire to appear for the test, may refer to the Information Bulletin for admission to Undergraduate programmes of the desired Central Universities (CUs) for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes,” NTA’s notice had said.

Important details about the Common University Entrance Test 2022 - CUET (UG)

The Common University Entrance Test 2022 CUET (UG) will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. It will be conducted in two shifts. In the first shift, aspirants will be tested in Section I (languages), two chosen domain subjects and the general test. Candidates will appear for the other four domain subjects and an additional language test, if opted for, in the second shift.

The entrance exam will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) while will be based on NCERT textbooks. For incorrect answers, students will be given negative marks.

The CUET-UG exam will be conducted in the following languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia, English.

CUET 2022: Steps to register for the entrance exam:

Step 1: Go to the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Once active, click on the ‘apply online’ link which will be made available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your details as required to register.

Step 4: Login, fill up the CUET-UG application form.

Step 5: Scan and upload documents required.

Step 6: Make payment for the application fees

Step 7: Submit your application form