NTA CUET PG 2022 exam city intimation slip released at cuet.nta.nic.in, details here

NTA has released the exam city intimation slip for CUET 2022 at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

CUET PG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) exam city intimation slip ahead of the issue of admit card.  CUET PG 2022 registered candidates can download the exam intimation slips from the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in and logging in to the website through their application numbers and dates of birth. 

The exam city intimation slip mentions the CUET PG exam city to facilitate the students in making travel plans. The CUET PG 2022 will start on September 1. The CUET 2022 Pg admit cards will be issued anytime soon.

