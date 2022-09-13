CUET UG 2022 result soon: Check list of top colleges and their NIRF ranking

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 results are likely to be released by September 15 at the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had initially split CUET 2022 into two phases. However, due to several instances of technical glitches, it was later divided the exam into six phases and the first-ever CUET ended on September 4.
CUET UG 2022 Result: Participating varsities
A total of 86 universities have participated in conducting the admission process via CUET 2022. Out of the total, 43 are central universities, 13 are state universities, 12 are deemed universities and 18 are private universities.
Some of the top universities to accept CUET 2022 scores are-- Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Hamdard, TISS, BHU, Visva-Bharati University, Allahabad University, among others.
CUET UG 2022: Top colleges and their NIRF rankings
Read: CUET UG Result 2022 expected soon at cuet.samart.ac.in, check out marking scheme