CUET UG 2022 result soon: Check list of top colleges and their NIRF ranking

NTA is expected to release the CUET UG 2022 result soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Check here top colleges for admission.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 04:23 PM IST

CUET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 results are likely to be released by September 15 at the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA). 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had initially split CUET 2022 into two phases. However, due to several instances of technical glitches, it was later divided the exam into six phases and the first-ever CUET ended on September 4.

CUET UG 2022 Result: Participating varsities

A total of 86 universities have participated in conducting the admission process via CUET 2022. Out of the total, 43 are central universities, 13 are state universities, 12 are deemed universities and 18 are private universities. 

Some of the top universities to accept CUET 2022 scores are-- Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Hamdard, TISS, BHU, Visva-Bharati University, Allahabad University, among others.

CUET UG 2022: Top colleges and their NIRF rankings

  • Rank 1: Miranda House
  • Rank 2: Hindu College
  • Rank 3: Presidency College, Chennai
  • Rank 4: Loyola College, Chennai
  • Rank 5: Lady Sri Ram College, Delhi
  • Rank 6: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
  • Rank 7: Atma Ram Snatan Dharm College, Delhi
  • Rank 8: St Xavier’s College, Kolkata
  • Rank 9: Ramakrishna Mission, Howrah
  • Rank 10: Kirori Mal College, New Delhi
  • Rank 11: St. Stephens’s College
  • Rank 12: Shri Ram College of Commerce
  • Rank 13: Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College
  • Rank 14: Hans Raj College, Delhi
  • Rank 15: Sri Venkateswara College
  • Rank 16: Lady Irwin College
  • Rank 17: Madras Christian College
  • Rank 18: Acharya Narendra Dev College
  • Rank 19: Ramakrishna Mission Residential College
  • Rank 20: PSG College of Arts and Science
  • Rank 21: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
  • Rank 22: Thiagarajar College
  • Rank 23: Gargi College
  • Rank 24: University College, Thiruvananthapuram
  • Rank 25: Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

