CUET UG 2022 result soon: Check list of top colleges and their NIRF ranking

CUET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 results are likely to be released by September 15 at the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had initially split CUET 2022 into two phases. However, due to several instances of technical glitches, it was later divided the exam into six phases and the first-ever CUET ended on September 4.

CUET UG 2022 Result: Participating varsities

A total of 86 universities have participated in conducting the admission process via CUET 2022. Out of the total, 43 are central universities, 13 are state universities, 12 are deemed universities and 18 are private universities.

Some of the top universities to accept CUET 2022 scores are-- Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Hamdard, TISS, BHU, Visva-Bharati University, Allahabad University, among others.

CUET UG 2022: Top colleges and their NIRF rankings

Rank 1: Miranda House

Rank 2: Hindu College

Rank 3: Presidency College, Chennai

Rank 4: Loyola College, Chennai

Rank 5: Lady Sri Ram College, Delhi

Rank 6: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

Rank 7: Atma Ram Snatan Dharm College, Delhi

Rank 8: St Xavier’s College, Kolkata

Rank 9: Ramakrishna Mission, Howrah

Rank 10: Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

Rank 11: St. Stephens’s College

Rank 12: Shri Ram College of Commerce

Rank 13: Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College

Rank 14: Hans Raj College, Delhi

Rank 15: Sri Venkateswara College

Rank 16: Lady Irwin College

Rank 17: Madras Christian College

Rank 18: Acharya Narendra Dev College

Rank 19: Ramakrishna Mission Residential College

Rank 20: PSG College of Arts and Science

Rank 21: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

Rank 22: Thiagarajar College

Rank 23: Gargi College

Rank 24: University College, Thiruvananthapuram

Rank 25: Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

