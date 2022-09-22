Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CUH UG Admission 2022 for CUET candidates begin at cuh.ac.in: Here's how to apply

Central University Haryana UG admission 2022 process for CUET candidates has been started at the official website-- cuh.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 07:21 PM IST

CUH UG Admission 2022 for CUET candidates begin at cuh.ac.in: Here's how to apply
Haryana University UG admission 2022 | Photo: PTI

Central University of Haryana, CUH has started the registration process for UG Admissions 2022 through Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG at the official website-- cuh.ac.in. The registrations for Haryana Central University began on September 21. 

As per the official schedule issued by the Central University of Haryana, the last date to submit the forms for UG admissions through CUET is September 29.  The university will release the merit list for candidates on September 30. The detailed schedule for Haryana Central University counselling has been shared below for candidates to refer to.

CUH Admissions 2022 – How to apply

  • Visit the official website – cuh.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the tab provided for ‘Admissions 2022-23'
  • A new page will open, click apply for CUH Admissions 2022
  • Enter your CUET application number and register
  • Fill in the application form and upload all required documents
  • Pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

The CUH counselling process will be held in two rounds. In case any seats remain vacant, students will be able to apply for them after October 17. 

Read: TN NEET UG 2022 counselling registration begins at tnmedicalselection.net: Important details here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICAR AIEEA UG Exam 2022: NTA releases answer key, response sheet at icar.nta.nic.in; get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.