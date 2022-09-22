CUH UG Admission 2022 for CUET candidates begin at cuh.ac.in: Here's how to apply

Haryana University UG admission 2022 | Photo: PTI

Central University of Haryana, CUH has started the registration process for UG Admissions 2022 through Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG at the official website-- cuh.ac.in. The registrations for Haryana Central University began on September 21.

As per the official schedule issued by the Central University of Haryana, the last date to submit the forms for UG admissions through CUET is September 29. The university will release the merit list for candidates on September 30. The detailed schedule for Haryana Central University counselling has been shared below for candidates to refer to.

CUH Admissions 2022 – How to apply

Visit the official website – cuh.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the tab provided for ‘Admissions 2022-23'

A new page will open, click apply for CUH Admissions 2022

Enter your CUET application number and register

Fill in the application form and upload all required documents

Pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The CUH counselling process will be held in two rounds. In case any seats remain vacant, students will be able to apply for them after October 17.

Read: TN NEET UG 2022 counselling registration begins at tnmedicalselection.net: Important details here