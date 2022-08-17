CUET UG 2022 4th Phase starts today: Important guidelines for aspirants

CUET UG | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase four exam from today, August 17. As many as 3.72 lakhs candidates are registered to appear for the CUET UG 2022 phase four exam. CUET 2022 phase four examination will be held over a period of three days-- August 17, 18 and 20.

Over four lakh candidates are set to appear for the CUET UG 2022 phase five and phase six examinations. The CUET UG phase five exam is scheduled to be held from August 21 to 23 and the phase six exam from August 24 to 30.

CUET UG 2022: Important guidelines to follow

It is mandatory for candidates to wear a face mask, carry hand sanitisers and follow the social distancing rules

All the aspirants need to reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the allotted time. Like 8:30 am for the morning shift exam and 2:30 pm for the afternoon shift exam

Candidates must carry their CUET UG 2022 admit cards to the examination centre. Without the admit card candidates will not be allowed to entre the exam hall

All electronic devices such as mobiles, laptops, and other personal belongings are prohibited at the exam centres

Along with a hall ticket, candidates need to carry valid ID proof which includes a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, ration card, or passport

The Physically Handicapped candidates must carry their Persons with Disability (PWD) certificates.

Read: CUET UG 2022: Fourth phase to start tomorrow for 3.6 lakh candidates, exam for 11,000 additional candidates postponed