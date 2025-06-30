CUET UG 2025 result to be declared soon; final answer key expected today on cuet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the CUET UG 2025 result very soon on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. According to sources, the CUET UG scorecard for 2025 is expected to be published today, shortly after the release of the final answer key. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the CUET 2025 scorecard in PDF format once it is available. Before declaring the results, the NTA will release the final answer key of the exam. This revised answer key will be prepared after reviewing all the objections and feedback received from candidates regarding the provisional key. The final scores of candidates will be calculated based on this updated answer key.

The CUET UG 2025 exam was held from 13th May to 3rd June in computer-based mode. The exam was conducted at various centres across India and also in some international locations.

What Will the CUET UG Scorecard 2025 Show?

Once released, the CUET UG scorecard 2025 will display key details including:

Subject-wise marks

NTA score

Percentile

Maximum marks for each subject

In addition to the scorecard, the NTA will also release a public notice containing useful information about the exam, such as participation data, the number of candidates, and other important insights.

Important Dates to Remember:

Event Date

CUET UG 2025 provisional answer key release- 17 June 2025

Last date to raise objections- 20 June 2025

Final answer key release- Expected today

CUET UG 2025 result- Expected soon

How do you download the CUET UG Scorecard 2025 PDF?

Candidates can download their scorecard by following these simple steps:

Click on the link that says "CUET (UG) Scorecard 2025"

Enter your application number and password

Your CUET UG scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen

Download and save the PDF file, and take a printout for future use

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates on the CUET result and answer key.