CUET 2023: NTA announces date for UG exam, registration likely to begin in February

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the dates for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) exam. The application process will begin in the first week of February 2023. The CUET UG 2023 will be held between May 21 and 31. NTA has also reserved June 1 to June 7 for CUET 2023 exams for future contingencies. The exam schedule and registration process will soon be available at the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

UGC believes that from the next session, more private, state-run and deemed to be universities will take part in Common University Entrance Test. All Central universities of the country have already adopted the CUET for undergraduate admissions.

UGC chairman professor M. Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday that the number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same.

According to Kumar, Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu will be the medium of the languages for the test.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is working to set up 1,000 test centres for CUET-UG across the country, out of which 450 to 500 centres will be used per day. Next week, NTA will announce CUET-PG test dates and application dates. CUET-PG is expected to be held in the first or second week of June 2023, Kumar added.

Results of CUET-UG are likely to be announced in the third week of June 2023 and those of CUET-PG in the first week of July 2023. With the above schedule of CUET-UG and CUET-PG, universities can complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by August 1, 2023, the UGC said.

The NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Undergraduate and Postgraduate Entrance Test for Central and other participating universities for the academic session 2023-2024.

According to the NTA, the Common University Entrance Test provided a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the universities.

Last year, the examination was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test was of objective type, comprising multiple choice questions (MCQs).

(Inputs from IANS)