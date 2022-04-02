CUET 2022 Registrations: Know documents required, how to apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in and other details

CUET 2022: Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) application process for Under Graduate Programmes in Central Universities to begin today (April 2). The online application forms for undergraduate programmes will be open from April 2 and the process will be on till April 30.

The link for the online application forms will be made available on the CUET official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to go through the required eligibility of the desired university/universities for selecting options from UG programmes.

CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the Central Universities across country.

The Common University Entrance Test 2022 (CUET-UG) will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

Aspirants should refer to the information bulletin for admission to undergraduate programmes of the desired Central Universities.

The details of the undergraduate programmes offered by the Central universities will be available on their respective portals.

Documents required for CUET-UG registrations 2022:

Class 10 Marksheet

Class 12 Marksheet

Passport size photograph

Candidate’s signature

Photo id proof (Aadhaar card)

Category certificate (if applicable)

CUET 2022: Steps to register for the entrance exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘apply online’ tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your details like, email ID, mobile number etc to complete registration.

Step 4: Login and fill up the CUET application form.

Step 5: Upload your required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fees and submit the form

CUET syllabus 2022

Section I-A

Of the 13 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu, candidates have to appear in any one of these languages.

Section I-B

Of the 19 languages, including French, Spanish, German, Nepali, Persian, Italian, Arabic, Sindhi, Kashmiri, Konkani, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Tibetan, Japanese, Russian, Chinese, candidates have to chose any one language apart from those offered in Section I-A.

Section-II/ 27 domain specific subjects

The domain options that will be available under this section are: Accountancy/ Book Keeping, Biology/ Biological Studies/ Biotechnology/Biochemistry, Business Studies, Chemistry, Computer Science/ Informatics Practice, Economics/ Business Economics, Engineering Graphics, Entrepreneurship, Geography/Geology, History, Home Science, Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India, Legal Studies, Environmental Science, Mathematics, Physical Education/ NCC /Yoga, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Teaching Aptitude, Agriculture, Mass Media/ Mass Communication, Anthropology, Fine Arts/ Visual Arts (Sculpture/ Painting)/Commercial Arts, Performing Arts – (i) Dance (Kathak/ Bharatnatyam/Odissi/ Kathakali/Kuchipudi/ Manipuri (ii) Drama- Theater (iii) Music General (Hindustani/ Carnatic/ Rabindra Sangeet/ Percussion/ Non-Percussion) and Sanskrit.

Section-III

This section will consist of a General Test. A candidate can attempt this section for any undergraduate programme/ programmes being offered by universities where a General Test is being used for admission.

The section will have questions based on general knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning (simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/s taught till Grade 8), logical and analytical reasoning.

The candidates will have to attempt 60 questions out of 75 in an hour.