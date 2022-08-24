CUET 2022 Phase 6 exam to begin today, here are some last minute tips, exam guidelines

File Photo

The Common University Entrance Test, CUET Phase 6 exam is all set to be conducted today - August 24, 2022. Candidates, who wish to appear in the exam, will have to carry their CUET 2022 Admit Card and a photo ID proof with them. According to the National Testing Agency, NTA, close to 2.46 lakh students are appearing for this segment of the CUET exam.

Notably, the CUET Phase 6 exam will be conducted on 24, 25, 26, and 30 August 2022. This is the last and final phase of CUET 2022. To print the CUET 2022 Admit Card, students can utilise A4 size paper and can download the admit cards via the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in using the application number and DOB.

CUET 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must reach the exam centre well before time to avoid the last-minute hassle.

Candidates must reach the exam centre according to the address mentioned on the CUET 2022 Admit Card.

Candidates must carry a passport-size photo, same as the application form, to attach to the attendance sheet.

The CUET 2022 Exam will be based on the CBT format, candidates can log in at the allowed time as per their shift.

Candidates must read the entire CUET 2022 question paper carefully before attempting the questions.

For the unversed, the CUET 2022 will be conducted in 385 Centres across 241 Cities including 9 Cities outside India including Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait City.

All the candidates who did not write the CUET 2022 Phase 2 conducted on 4, 5, and 6 August 2022 (technical reasons or due to cancellation of the Centre) will also be appearing in Phase 6.