CUET 2022: No retest for aspirants who missed exam, says UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

File photo

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase 1 day 1 was conducted on July 15. The National Testing Agency has said that the CUET UG Phase 1 Exam will conclude on July 20, 2022 (Wednesday). However, some students missed their CUET exam due to a sudden change in the exam centre and some students reported being late at their exam centres.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said on July 15, that no retest will be conducted for students who missed CUET UG 2022 phase 1 day 1 exam for undergraduate admissions to central universities.

UGC Chairman has requested aspirants to reach the examination centre 2 hours before the commencement of the CUET, as mentioned in the hall ticket.

NTA has also urged students to reach the examination centre on time and has released exam day guidelines

“In some cases, a few students reached the centres after 9.30 pm, after the commencement of the first session in the morning slot. It is a common practice and it has already been conveyed to students that if they come 30 minutes after the commencement of the examination, they are not permitted to enter the centre,” UGC chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said as quoted by India.com.

CUET UG 2022: Exam day guidelines

- Students must reach the exam centre at least 1 hour before the exam begins. This especially rings true as several states in India continue to receive heavy rainfall.

- Students must carry their CUET UG 2022 Admit Card with them or they will not be allowed to write the test.

- In addition to the Admit Card, students must also carry a valid photo ID (if asked for).

- Everyone must follow the Covid-19 safety protocols and avoid over-crowding at the exam centres.

- Students must not carry any electronic gadgets like mobile phones, Bluetooth, etc.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is being conducted in two phases. While Phase 1 is being held in July, Phase 2 is scheduled to be held in August. Candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology have been assigned Phase 2 of the CUET exam, given that NEET (UG) - 2022 for admissions to MBBS and BDS colleges will be held on July 17.