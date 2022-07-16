Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CUET 2022: No retest for aspirants who missed exam, says UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

UGC Chairman has urged the students to reach the exam centre 2 hours before the commencement of the examination, as mentioned in the admit card.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

CUET 2022: No retest for aspirants who missed exam, says UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar
File photo

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase 1 day 1 was conducted on July 15. The National Testing Agency has said that the CUET UG Phase 1 Exam will conclude on July 20, 2022 (Wednesday).  However, some students missed their CUET exam due to a sudden change in the exam centre and some students reported being late at their exam centres. 

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said on July 15, that no retest will be conducted for students who missed CUET UG 2022 phase 1 day 1 exam for undergraduate admissions to central universities.

UGC Chairman has requested aspirants to reach the examination centre 2 hours before the commencement of the CUET, as mentioned in the hall ticket. 

NTA has also urged students to reach the examination centre on time and has released exam day guidelines

“In some cases, a few students reached the centres after 9.30 pm, after the commencement of the first session in the morning slot. It is a common practice and it has already been conveyed to students that if they come 30 minutes after the commencement of the examination, they are not permitted to enter the centre,” UGC chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said as quoted by India.com.

CUET UG 2022: Exam day guidelines 

- Students must reach the exam centre at least 1 hour before the exam begins. This especially rings true as several states in India continue to receive heavy rainfall.
- Students must carry their CUET UG 2022 Admit Card with them or they will not be allowed to write the test. 
- In addition to the Admit Card, students must also carry a valid photo ID (if asked for). 
- Everyone must follow the Covid-19 safety protocols and avoid over-crowding at the exam centres.
- Students must not carry any electronic gadgets like mobile phones, Bluetooth, etc. 

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is being conducted in two phases. While Phase 1 is being held in July, Phase 2 is scheduled to be held in August. Candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology have been assigned Phase 2 of the CUET exam, given that NEET (UG) - 2022 for admissions to MBBS and BDS colleges will be held on July 17.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 392 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.