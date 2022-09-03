Search icon
NTA CUET PG 2022 Admit Card OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in: Details here

NTA CUET PG 2022 admit card released at cuet.nta.nic.in for September 5 and 6.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

NTA CUET PG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG admit card for September 5 and 6 has been released on the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their CUET PG admit card 2022 using their application number and date of birth.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET PG 2022 in two shifts. Shift one is from 10 am to 12 pm and shift two is from 3 pm to 5 pm. The CUET PG exam is held through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

CUET PG Admit Card 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the admit card link
  • Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin
  • The CUET PG 2022 admit card will get displayed on the screen
  • Download and take the printout of the CUET PG 2022 admit card.

