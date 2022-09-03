NTA CUET PG 2022 Admit Card OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in: Details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG admit card for September 5 and 6 has been released on the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their CUET PG admit card 2022 using their application number and date of birth.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET PG 2022 in two shifts. Shift one is from 10 am to 12 pm and shift two is from 3 pm to 5 pm. The CUET PG exam is held through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
CUET PG Admit Card 2022: How to download
