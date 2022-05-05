CUET 2022: NTA extends application submission deadline till May 22

Picture: File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET), has decided to extend the last date for application submission for CUET 2022 up to May 22."We are extending the last date for application submission for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) up to 22-05-2022. We hope that this will provide additional opportunity to the students to apply for CUET. Wish you all good luck. More details at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in", stated the NTA on Thursday.

Earlier the CUET 2022 application's last date was May 6. Application of the CUET began on April 6. Last date for fee payment of CUET exam is May 22, 2022 till 11.50 pm. The CUET registration form 2022 is available on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

READ | UPSC exam calendar 2023 released: From Civil Services to NDA, check all exam dates here

The CUET-qualified candidates will be able to register for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities across the country. The CUET UG exam for the academic session 2022-23 will be held in computer-based mode. Candidates will be required to select any four cities of their choice while filling out the application form.

Applicants will be allotted the exam center according to their selected preferences. The National Testing Agency will conduct the CUET 2022 in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance test will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India."CUET (UG) -2022 will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission to the Central Universities across the country under various Undergraduate programmes," reads the official statement.

READ | Study computer science at IIT Madras for free, JEE score not needed