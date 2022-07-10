CUET UG 2022: Exam in 7 days, check marking scheme here

CUET UD 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG is scheduled for July 15-16, July 19-20, August 4-8, and August 10. The CUET UG 2022 admit card is expected to be out soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check the CUET UG admit card 2022 and city intimation slips from the official website --cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. The CUET UG 2022 will be conducted in 554 cities across India and 13 cities out side of India.

CUET UG 2022: Marking scheme

However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it shall be addressed in the following manner:

For each correct answer , candidates will be awarded five marks. Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

Unanswered or marked for review will be given no mark (0).

If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question If any question or its answer options are found incorrect then five marks will be awarded to candidates who have attempted the question.

Read: BITSAT Result 2022 declared: See how to check here