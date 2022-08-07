CUET UG 2022: NTA reschedules cancelled exam, new dates here

NTA CUET UG 2022 exam has been rescheduled for mid August.

Many centres failed to conduct the Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 exam as per schedule pertaining to a technical glitch. NTA after reviewing the matter released a circular stating that the CUET UG 2022 that had to be cancelled will be conducted between August 24 to 28.

22 fresh CUET UG 2022 admit cards will be issued prior to the rescheduled exams.

NTA to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2022 examination for the candidates who would not be able to appear for the exam between 12th to 14th August, between 24th August and 28th August, 22. Fresh Admit Cards to be issued prior to the exam. pic.twitter.com/EOCZbdA9si — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022

