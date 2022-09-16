Search icon
CUET 2022: Big update on admissions to undergraduate programmes in Delhi University

Delhi University will consider subject-based normalised CUET scores of candidates for admission to undergraduate programmes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 07:55 PM IST

File Photo

After results for the first edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the undergraduate admissions were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, officials have said that Delhi University will consider subject-based normalised CUET scores of candidates for admission to undergraduate programmes.

The second-phase of common seat allocation for candidates to provide college and course preferences will be held from September 26 to October 10, PTI reported. The date of declaration for the first admission list will be notified by the Delhi University by October 10, officials also said. 

DU will prepare merit lists on the basis of “normalised” CUET scores for UG admission, the news agency quoted a senior varsity official as saying.

Merit lists will be prepared by participating universities, which will decide on the process of counselling on the basis of the CUET-UG scorecard, the NTA has said.

Candidates’ scorecards mention subject-wise percentile scores and normalised scores, which are also called NTA scores. These normalised scores were calculated from the candidates’ raw scores by the equi-percentile method for parity across exams sessions.

The merit lists will be made on normalised scores as “normalisation is necessary to provide a level playing field,” a senior varsity official was quoted as saying. The admission process for Delhi University started earlier this week. 

Under the Common Seat Allocation System, admissions will be conducted in three phases -- application form submission, programmes selection and preferences filling, and seat allocation and admission. The CUET scores will be needed in the second phase.

A “preference-filing” Phase will be opened by the university in the coming days.

READ | DU admission 2022: HC directs St Stephen's College to follow Delhi University admission policy for 2022-23

(With inputs from PTI)

