CUET 2022: Application process to begin TOMORROW at cuet.samarth.ac.in - All you need to know

CUET 2022: Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) application process for Under Graduate Programmes in Central Universities to begin tomorrow (April 2). NTA notice reads, “The aspirants who desire to appear for the test, may refer to the Information Bulletin for admission to Undergraduate programmes of the desired Central Universities (CUs) for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes.”

The Common University Entrance Test 2022 (CUET-UG) will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. Aspirants should refer to the information bulletin for admission to undergraduate programmes of the desired Central Universities. The details of the undergraduate programmes offered by the Central universities will be available on their respective portals.

The online application forms for undergraduate programmes will be open from April 2 and the process will be on till April 30

CUET will carry multiple choice questions based on NCERT textbooks, students will be marked negatively for incorrect answers.

It will be conducted in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia, English.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will have Section I (languages), two chosen domain subjects and the general test.

In the second shift, the candidates will appear for the other four domain subjects and an additional language test, if opted for.

CUET 2022: Steps to register for the entrance exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘apply online’ tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your details like, email ID, mobile number etc to complete registration.

Step 4: Login and fill up the CUET application form.

Step 5: Upload your required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fees and submit the form

CUET syllabus 2022

Section I-A

Of the 13 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu, candidates have to appear in any one of these languages.

Section I-B

Of the 19 languages, including French, Spanish, German, Nepali, Persian, Italian, Arabic, Sindhi, Kashmiri, Konkani, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Tibetan, Japanese, Russian, Chinese, candidates have to choose any one language apart from those offered in Section I-A.

Section-II/ 27 domain-specific subjects

The domain options that will be available under this section are: Accountancy/ Book Keeping, Biology/ Biological Studies/ Biotechnology/Biochemistry, Business Studies, Chemistry, Computer Science/ Informatics Practice, Economics/ Business Economics, Engineering Graphics, Entrepreneurship, Geography/Geology, History, Home Science, Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India, Legal Studies, Environmental Science, Mathematics, Physical Education/ NCC /Yoga, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Teaching Aptitude, Agriculture, Mass Media/ Mass Communication, Anthropology, Fine Arts/ Visual Arts (Sculpture/ Painting)/Commercial Arts, Performing Arts – (i) Dance (Kathak/ Bharatnatyam/Odissi/ Kathakali/Kuchipudi/ Manipuri (ii) Drama- Theater (iii) Music General (Hindustani/ Carnatic/ Rabindra Sangeet/ Percussion/ Non-Percussion) and Sanskrit.

Section-III

This section will consist of a General Test. A candidate can attempt this section for any undergraduate programme/ programmes being offered by universities where a General Test is being used for admission.

The section will have questions based on general knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning (simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/s taught till Grade 8), logical and analytical reasoning.

The candidates will have to attempt 60 questions out of 75 in an hour.