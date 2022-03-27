CUET 2022: Application process to begin from April 2 - Details here

CUET 2022: Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) application process for Under Graduate Programmes in Central Universities will begin from April 2. NTA notice reads, “The aspirants who desire to appear for the test, may refer to the Information Bulletin for admission to Undergraduate programmes of the desired Central Universities (CUs) for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes.”

To fill out the CUET 2022 (UG) application form, desired candidates can log in at the cuet.samarth.ac.in website. The CUET (UG) – 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. The online application window will remain open till April 30, 2022.

Choice of Languages and Subjects:

Generally the languages/subjects chosen should be the ones that a student has opted in his latest Class XII Board examination. However, if any University permits any flexibility in this regards, the same can be exercised under CUET (UG) -2022 also. Candidates must carefully refer to the eligibility requirements of various Central Universities in this regard. Moreover, if the subject to be studied in the Undergraduate course is not available in the list of 27 Domain-Specific Subject being offered, the Candidate may choose the Subject closest to his choice for e.g. For Biochemistry the candidate may choose Biology.