CUET UG 2022 Admit Card out: Exam centre missing from hall ticket? here's why

CUET UG Admit Card 2022 LIVE: Direct link, how to check, other information here

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 02:26 PM IST

CUET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 admit card at the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.  This is the first time that the NTA will conduct CUET. The common university entrance examination will be held across 500 cities in India and 10 cities abroad. 

Many students who have downloaded the admit card are complaining that their exam centre is not mentioned in the CUET Admit card.  There is nothing to be worried about, if the examination centre is not mentioned in the CUET UG admit card, your CUET exam is scheduled in August.

More than 14 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the CUET UG 2022. 

CUET UG 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official website of CUET UG - cuet.samarth.ac. in
  • Go to the "Sign In" option
  • Enter your application number and password in the login window
  • Click on the ‘Login’ button
  • Now, the CUET UG admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and save the admit card for CUET UG 2022.

