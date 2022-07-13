CUET UG 2022 Admit Card out: Exam centre missing from hall ticket? here's why

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 admit card at the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. This is the first time that the NTA will conduct CUET. The common university entrance examination will be held across 500 cities in India and 10 cities abroad.
Many students who have downloaded the admit card are complaining that their exam centre is not mentioned in the CUET Admit card. There is nothing to be worried about, if the examination centre is not mentioned in the CUET UG admit card, your CUET exam is scheduled in August.
More than 14 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the CUET UG 2022.
CUET UG 2022: How to download
